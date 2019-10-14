State Govt approves Patient Welfare Projects for 4 Hospitals in South Odisha

TNI Bureau: Based on feedback received from people during the visit of officials to various districts as part of Mo Sarkar initiative and discussions with doctors by Mo Sarkar team, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced several infrastructure development and patient welfare projects for four hospitals in Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts.

The CM announced Rs 15 lakh for all four Rogi Kalyan Samities from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for patient welfare and Rs 10 lakh to the S.Ps for promotion of blood donation activities.

Following are the infrastructure development and patient welfare projects:

Malkangiri District Hospital

1. Doctor accommodation and Transit Home

2. Attendants Rest shed

3. Bed capacity increased to 200

4. Bus from Motu to Malkangiri – everyday

Koraput Medical College

1.Detailed planning for a composite Hospital with 500 beds. In 24 months it will be enhanced to 700.

2.Attendants Rest Shed in the present campus as an interim measure

3.Staff Quarters and transit home in the composite campus

4. Five Ambulances and 3 Mahaprayana

Koraput District Hospital

1. Bed strength increased to 250.

2. Construction of new ward above existing building

3. Staff quarter and attendants Rest shed

4. Two ambulances

Nabarangpur District Hospital

1. Bed strength to be increased to 200

2. 200 bedded new hospital building

3. Attendants’ Rest shed

4. 3 Ambulances and 3 Mahaparayan