Foreigners spread ‘Swachhta’ message in Koraput

TNI Bureau: Mindsets need to change if we want to make India litter free under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or Clean India Mission.

Foreigners who came to India are upbeat about “Clean India” campaign. They, however, cautioned that the execution of the mission remains a “big challenge”.

Recently, a family from Switzerland, on a visit to Odisha’s Koraput, was seen taking part in the cleanliness drive. They were found cleaning the garbage across the town.

If foreigners want to keep our country clean, Why should we not be ?

Let’s take part in ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ by playing an active part in the ‘Clean and Green’ campaign.