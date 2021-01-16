Bhubaneswar gears up for Covid Vaccine Drive

TNI Bureau: Around 9,000 Healthcare Workers across Bhubaneswar, will get the Covid 19 Vaccine shots today as the Vaccination Drive begins across India.

6 sites in Bhubaneswar have been chosen for Covid Vaccination including, Capital Hospital, Unit-4 Urban Community Health Centre (CHC), KIIMS, SUM Hospital and AIIMS.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha has already received 4.08 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and 20,000 doses of Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

While Covishield has been sent to all districts across Odisha, Covaxin will be administered to the people in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area.

PM Narendra Modi will launch the massive Covid-19 vaccination drive at 10:30 AM today via video conferencing.