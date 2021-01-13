Covaxin Covid 19 Vaccine arrives in Odisha

TNI Bureau: After Covishield Covid Vaccine, which arrived in Odisha yesterday, Covaxin vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, also reached Odisha.

20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine arrived at the Bhubaneswar Airport this morning.

Odisha had received 40,800 vials or 4.08 lakh doses of Covishield Vaccine yesterday. The Serum Institute prepared the vaccine for the country.

All the vaccines are kept at the State Vaccine Store in Bhubaneswar. They will be distributed across the 160 sites for Covid Vaccination Drive.

The vaccination drive will take place on January 16.

