Shunted IPS Officers in Odisha get New Responsibilities

TNI Bureau: The Odisha IPS Officers who were shunted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) have been given new responsibilities.

As per the notification issued by the State Home Department Ashish Kumar Singh, Ex IG of Police, CR Cuttack reported joining at State Police Headquarters is posted as IGP of CM’s Security.

Likewise, Mitrabhanu Mahapatra, Ex DIG of Police, Rourkela reported joining at State police headquarters is posted as additional SRC.

Similarly, Dr. Kanwar Vishal Singh, Ex DC, UPD, Cuttack, reported joining at State Police Headquarters is posted as DIG of police, SIW.

Shudhanshu Sekhar Mishra, the ex SP Angul also reported joining at State police headquarters is posted as SP, Vigilance.

Another IPS Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth at present SP Khurda also has been transferred and posted as AIG of Police, headquarters.

The notification further said that Dr. Saravan Vivek M at present SP Berhampur is transferred and posted as SP of Vigilance Department.