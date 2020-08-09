Bhrugu seeks Memorial Status for Old Jail in Nabarangpur

TNI Bureau: BJP’s State Vice President Bhrugu Baxipatra has demanded a State/National Memorial Status for the old Nabarangpur Jail, which housed hundreds of Freedom Fighters in undivided Koraput district.

Bhrugu drew attention to the fact that undivided Koraput district including the Mathili and Papadahandi regions is a land of Freedom Fighters. Many languished in jails while some of them laid down their lives.

On the day of August Kranti Diwas, which is also known as the Quit India Movement Day, Bhrugu has appealed the State Government as well as Centre to take appropriate steps to accord a Memorial status for the Old Jail in Nabarangpur, which is in a dilapidated condition.