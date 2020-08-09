25 Districts in Odisha have COVID-19 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Out of 30 districts in the State, 25 have already reported COVID-19 deaths with Koraput being the latest addition to the list. The district reported two COVID fatalities today.
5 Districts that are yet to report any Corona fatalities are – Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Nuapada and Subarnapur (Sonepur). Interestingly, all are from Western Odisha.
Odisha has so far reported 272 COVID-19 deaths with a mortality rate of 0.58% – one of the lowest in the country. Ganjam leads the pack with 131 deaths.
Here’s the List of COVID-19 Deaths in Odisha:
👉 Ganjam – 131
👉 Khordha – 35
👉 Sundargarh – 17
👉 Gajapati – 16
👉 Cuttack – 11
👉 Rayagada – 10
👉 Balasore – 5
👉 Kandhamal – 5
👉 Nayagarh – 5
👉 Bhadrak – 4
👉 Keonjhar – 4
👉 Puri – 4
👉 Bargarh – 3
👉 Jajpur – 3
👉 Kendrapara – 3
👉 Angul – 2
👉 Jagatsinghpur – 2
👉 Kalahandi – 2
👉 Koraput – 2
👉 Malkangiri – 2
👉 Sambalpur – 2
👉 Dhenkanal – 1
👉 Jharsuguda – 1
👉 Mayurbhanj – 1
👉 Nabarangpur – 1
Odisha has also reported 49 deaths due to reasons other than COVID. Here are the details:
👉 Khordha – 9
👉 Ganjam – 8
👉 Balasore – 4
👉 Bhadrak – 4
👉 Cuttack – 4
👉 Malkangiri – 3
👉 Mayurbhanj – 3
👉 Sundargarh – 3
👉 Puri – 3
👉 Keonjhar – 2
👉 Nayagarh – 2
👉 Gajapati – 1
👉 Jajpur – 1
👉 Kendrapara – 1
👉 Nabarangpur – 1
Comments are closed.