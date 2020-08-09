25 Districts in Odisha have COVID-19 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Out of 30 districts in the State, 25 have already reported COVID-19 deaths with Koraput being the latest addition to the list. The district reported two COVID fatalities today.

5 Districts that are yet to report any Corona fatalities are – Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Nuapada and Subarnapur (Sonepur). Interestingly, all are from Western Odisha.

Odisha has so far reported 272 COVID-19 deaths with a mortality rate of 0.58% – one of the lowest in the country. Ganjam leads the pack with 131 deaths.

Here’s the List of COVID-19 Deaths in Odisha:

👉 Ganjam – 131

👉 Khordha – 35

👉 Sundargarh – 17

👉 Gajapati – 16

👉 Cuttack – 11

👉 Rayagada – 10

👉 Balasore – 5

👉 Kandhamal – 5

👉 Nayagarh – 5

👉 Bhadrak – 4

👉 Keonjhar – 4

👉 Puri – 4

👉 Bargarh – 3

👉 Jajpur – 3

👉 Kendrapara – 3

👉 Angul – 2

👉 Jagatsinghpur – 2

👉 Kalahandi – 2

👉 Koraput – 2

👉 Malkangiri – 2

👉 Sambalpur – 2

👉 Dhenkanal – 1

👉 Jharsuguda – 1

👉 Mayurbhanj – 1

👉 Nabarangpur – 1

Odisha has also reported 49 deaths due to reasons other than COVID. Here are the details:

👉 Khordha – 9

👉 Ganjam – 8

👉 Balasore – 4

👉 Bhadrak – 4

👉 Cuttack – 4

👉 Malkangiri – 3

👉 Mayurbhanj – 3

👉 Sundargarh – 3

👉 Puri – 3

👉 Keonjhar – 2

👉 Nayagarh – 2

👉 Gajapati – 1

👉 Jajpur – 1

👉 Kendrapara – 1

👉 Nabarangpur – 1