Odisha reports 1528 New Covid-19 Cases; 14 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported fourteen deaths and highest single-day spike of 1528 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 47455 including 15334 active cases and 31784 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 8% as compared to 10.77% on August 9.

👉 Of the 1528 new cases, 948 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 580 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 233 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 6 from Ganjam, 3 from Khordha, 3 from Nayagarh and 1 each from Rayagada & Sundargarh.With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 286. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 137 in Ganjam District, 38 in Khordha and 18 in Sundargarh,

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 60 (Bargarh), Female 55 (Sundargarh), Male 67, Male 60 (Both Bhubaneswar), Male 57 (Balasore) Male 55, Male 60 (Both Kandhamal), Male 79, Male 60 (Both Keonjhar), Male 59 (Gajapati), Female 61, Male 48 (Both Ganjam).

👉 2 death due to other than COVID has been reported from Balasore & Sundargarh today, taking the Odisha toll to 51.

👉 Deaths due to other than COVID – A 71 year old female of Bhubaneswar, passed away due to Septicemia, Acute Kidney Injury & Multi Organ Dysfunction Syndrome. A 55 year old female of Balasore district, passed away due to Pancytopenia, refractory shock & Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. A 52 year old male of Mayurbhanj district, passed away due to Cellulitis, Septic Shock & Multi Organ Dysfunction Syndrome.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khurda (274), Rayagada (136) and Sundargarh (118).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (233), Khurda (218), Sambalpur (168), Sundargarh (126), Dhenkanal (107), Cuttack (72), Bhadrak (70), Koraput (67), Balangir (59), Balasore (43), Malkangiri (38), Jajpur (33), Nayagarh (32), Gajapati (31), Kalahandi (31), Rayagada (27), Puri (26), Nabarangpur (23), Jagatsinghpur (22), Mayurbhanj (22), Kandhamal (17), Kendrapada (17), Bargarh (10), Jharsuguda (9), Angul (8), Boudh (7), Keonjhar (5), Sonepur (5) and Nuapada (2).

➡️ New Deaths – 14 (Ganjam 6, Khurda 3, Nayagarh 3, Kandhamal and 1 each from Rayagada & Sundargarh)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1543

➡️ Samples Tested on August 7: 19083