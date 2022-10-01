Bhanumati gets the ‘Divine Hands’; thanks Odisha-Mo Parivar

TNI Bureau: 51-year-old K.Bhanumati met with an unfortunate accident on 11th February 2022, where she suffered severe injuries on both hands. Since both her hands were completely damaged, the doctor advised amputation.

She along with her husband used to run their house through a betel shop but due to the amputation of both hands, it became difficult to manage the daily chores.

She had not availed prosthetics before and approached Odisha-Mo Parivar Jeevan Bindu coordinator, Subash Maharana, for the same. Maharana escalated the matter to Odisha-Mo Parivar and since it involved the provision of advanced prosthetics, the convener requested Minister Ashok Panda (Dept. of Science & Technology, SSEPD & PE Government of Odisha) for intervention.

On the instruction of Panda, Prasant Nayak (GM ARC Capital Hospital) has taken special care and accordingly the beneficiary was provided with prosthetics. Convener Odisha-Mo Parivar along with the team was present and the beneficiary expressed her gratitude after availing the prosthetics.