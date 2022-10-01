Parimatch India Apps General Review 2022

Description: If a new user is worried about whether he can trust Parimatch, you can warn him with the information below. Further in the article will be information about bonuses, reliability and enticing features of this bookmaker, so that no one will remain indifferent.

Parimatch App Review

Parimatch download is a worldwide platform based on the online gambling industry for international betting on sports, based in Cyprus with above 2000 employees. Founded 27 years ago, it offers 30,000 pre-match events per month from more than 25 sports. Parimatch is a global online bookmaker site having local offices operating in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Russia, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Georgia, Moldova, Belarus, Ukraine, and Africa.

The platform has even been an official sponsor of NorthEast United FC, which specializes in soccer, and an associate sponsor of Kerala Blasters FC, two of India’s most popular clubs in the sport. In addition, Parimatch has developed relationships with many sports partnerships and with brands, clubs or individuals all over the world.

As one of the largest international sports betting companies based on all continents, it attracts tons of new users, both newcomers, and sports betting enthusiasts from all over the world, especially from India.

Pros & Cons of Parimatch Membership

There is a list of main advantages of Parimatch:

The main advantage of this bookmaker will certainly be so many options for betting on sports, which you will not offer any other bookmaker. It has everything sure to attract any Indian customer – betting on cricket championships, any other sport, or even presidential elections.

The next sure positive feature is that Parimatch is currently the current leader in sports betting and casino services in India, as well as in several of other countries.

On Parimatch there are already many convenient payment methods for user comfort with different deposit and withdrawal options specifically for Indian currency – INR, but they are also replenished regularly.

PariMatch, as a representative of the world’s leading services in its niche, of course, has an easy-to-use interface and attractive design.

Also from the list of benefits specifically for Indian users, it can’t be overlooked that this service provides several Indian languages specifically for users from different regions. Of course, if it is more convenient for the customer, high-quality English localization is also present.

As with any other service, you can’t do without disadvantages or shortcomings:

Long verification is on the one hand a natural disadvantage because it is done for the safety of users and to guarantee the correct withdrawal of funds, but, of course, sometimes it causes problems.

The disadvantages also should be highlighted by the absence of a section for poker and betting on it, which they promise to fix soon.

About the Reliability of a Bookmaker

Parimatch is one of the most proven services in the world of online gambling. With a wide range of sporting events daily and 500+ divisions, it’s a great option for newcomers and successful players alike.

In addition to the reliable NV license, Parimatch has licenses from various countries on all continents. Today the company has gained the trust and loyalty of numerous users keen on betting on sports or virtual games and not only, and nowadays it strives to make its technology only, offer the highest quality services and the most convenient interface, withdrawal methods, etc.

App Review: How to Register and Use

Of course, for users who are just trying themselves in the niche of online games based on sports betting, probably it will be enough to register on the official website of the service. But, if the client is even a little bit involved, it is definitely worth trying to download and start using the Parimatch app, which offers such a wide range of banking methods in rupees that Indian fans will find it a breeze to deposit money into their accounts. UPI and Net Banking are the most popular payment methods in the Parimatch app in India.

Among other things, Parimatch has an exclusive bonus for mobile app users from India which is presented in Indian rupees. it is 150% up to ₹30,000, which means 5x the turnover bonus. The bonus is presented under the code BTS, and it is worth noting that the bonus expires 7 days after activation, the maximum amount for the bonus is INR 30,0000 and the minimum deposit is INR 300.

The official Parimatch mobile app has a quick deposit option for betting, which means that most of the user’s deposit methods will be instant. Immediately after the transaction, the customer will be able to bet on sports and receive bonuses. Most importantly, regardless of the payment method chosen, it is always possible to make a secure deposit, as Parimatch uses the latest security protocols for all transactions.

Below is a brief guide on how to deposit successful sports betting in the mobile app. If you still have questions after reading it, the answers can always be found on the official website of Parimatch.

The first thing to do is to open an account – when the application has already been downloaded to the device (which is completely free), the user needs to become a registered member by going through the verification and registration process. As already described above, the big advantage is that the verification in Parimatch is quite thorough, but the registration itself does not last long, because it only requires a valid phone number and password.

Once you have entered your deposit amount – each deposit has its own limit, so you need to make sure that the deposit is within these limits and that all conditions are met.

As soon as the deposit is completed, you will be able to top up the amount in your account balance.

Types of Sports Betting

Cricket

Cricket is an exciting sport that is loved all over the world. The game involves two teams of 11 players who compete for the most points using bats and balls.

Kabaddi

Kabaddi is a sport that combines tagging, flag stealing, and rugby. Players are divided into two teams of seven players each. The goal is to infiltrate the opponent’s side, touch one or more opponents and return to your field.

Football

Football is one of the most popular sports, so Parimatch is the best choice for those who like this sport because this bookmaker regularly develops bonuses in honor of international soccer events.

Tennis

Tennis is a sport in which two players compete against each other or a team of two against two. The main goal is to use a racket to throw the ball over the net into the opponent’s field so that it touches the field and passes the opponent.

Horse Racing

Horse racing is perhaps one of the oldest sports, the main and only task to win is to finish the horse first.

Basketball

Basketball is a well-known Olympic sport with two teams of five players. The main goal is to throw the ball into the opponent’s basket more times than the other team does in a certain amount of time.

E-sports

Parimatch is one of the few bookmakers developing in the direction of esports. It is a great solution for those who actively watch cybersports. Parimatch sponsors various tournaments as well as favorite teams. For fans of cyber sports betting there are constantly promotions: draws for t-shirts and paraphernalia, cashback, etc.

A list of games on which it is possible to bet:

Counter-Strike;

Dota 2;

Valorant;

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege;

League of Legends;

Starcraft 2;

Overwatch;

King of Glory;

Rocket league

Parimatch Casino and Online Games

In addition to all these advantages, Parimatch has a whole section of gambling games that can’t fail to surprise with its variety. This is the best platform for many reasons. The maximum user-friendly design of the application will allow you to easily and quickly find the necessary section and play your favorite game, which will allow you to get unforgettable pleasure from the game process and keep the excitement in anticipation of winning. Parimatch Casino is absolutely legal, which means it won’t make you feel uncomfortable. Bonuses at the casino are regularly updated, which allows you to win even more.

Slots

There are currently more than 1,200 slots in the Parimatch slots section, and the company is constantly adding new ones. All slots have original graphics and music, as well as bonus games (Free Spins). A nice advantage of Parimatch is that before you choose a suitable slot, you can play its demo version and get acquainted with the interface. Among the most popular in India are Gates of Olympus, Sun of Egypt, Book of Dead, Immortal Romance, and others.

Roulette

One of the most popular classic casino games in India. The player’s task is to predict in which field the ball will fall, which the presenter launches on the roulette wheel. If the player succeeds, he gets his winnings. The game is accompanied by a pleasant dealer, who will keep in touch with the player and comment on everything that happens on the gaming table. The advantage of roulette is the freedom to choose the numbers or fields on which the winnings will depend. This entertainment is great for those who do not fail luck, or for those who want to test it. In any case, the game will not leave anyone indifferent and is sure to give pleasant emotions.

BlackJack

The classic casino card game is known all over the world. Parimatch has several blackjack tables, leaving the choice of bet size and dealer to the player. Initially, the player is dealt two cards. Each card has a different value. The goal of the player is to get a combination of cards equal to 21 (blackjack) or as close to that number as possible (but no more than 21). The advantage of this game is that its outcome depends not only on luck but also on understanding the game.

Indian Poker / Teen Pati

Teen Pati is one of the oldest casino games based on three-card poker. The dealer hands each player a card. The player is given the choice of playing blind (without looking at the card) or playing by looking at it. This determines, among other things, the size of the bet. Next, players bet on the pot. The goal of the game is to get the best combination among the other players to take the pot. The game provides a great opportunity to feel the process of fighting for winnings.

Baccarat

Another popular pastime in casino card games. There are two players on the playing field, the Player and the Banker. Each of them is dealt two cards, each of which has its own value. The goal is to collect a combination of cards closest to 10 points. It is possible to bet on both the Player and the Banker, in case the client guesses, he wins. If the result is tied, the money is returned to the client.

Lightning Dice

Here several dice are thrown on the playing field. The player’s task is to predict what number will fall out. Also, for those who really want to rely only on luck, there are “Lightning Dice”. Randomly before throwing the dice, a number is chosen on the field, and if it comes out – the winnings are doubled several times.

Andar Bahar

A popular card game that first appeared in South India. Here the dealer first shuffles the cards, then draws a card (called a joker) at random from the center of the deck and places it faces down. The cards are then placed on both sides of the table. The winning side of the table is the side with cards that have the same value as the joker.

Other

Parimatch online casino has many other, non-classical, but popular and interesting casino entertainment with its own unique rules. There are the most popular games such as Monopoly Live, Sweet Bonanza Candy Land, Music Wheel, and many more.

Parimatch takes care of every player’s comfort, so anyone, both experienced and novice, can find a game to their liking, have a good time, and win big money!

Withdrawal Methods Parimatch

Parimatch mobile app has the same payment types as the official website

Withdrawal Methods Parimatch Withdrawal time Min. Withdrawal Commissions Visa/MasterCard from 12 to 72 hours 1000 INR 1,7% eWallets up to 12 hours 1000-1500 INR 0% Bank transfer from 12 to 72 hours 1000 INR 0% Cryptocurrency up to 12 hours 1000-1500 INR 0% EcoPayz up to 12 hours 700 INR 0%

Peculiarities of Withdrawal of Funds

Withdrawal of funds is available only after the obligatory procedure of verification for security reasons.

It is not possible to send money to other people, it is allowed to withdraw money only to personal credit cards, bank accounts, etc.

Money can be withdrawn only through the methods, which were used to replenish the account. For example, after using a bank card to replenish the bookmaker’s account, it will be possible to withdraw money using the same bank card.

Deposit Methods Parimatch

Deposit is an essential procedure before you start betting. It is important to remember that Parimatch offers many bonuses for new users, which will increase your deposit. Deposit methods are the same as withdrawals.

How to Get Verification

Verification can be easily completed by following the instructions below. This requires:

Go to the official Parimatch website or app;

Log in to Parimatch India;

Go to profiler;

Click on “Personal details”;

Select the “Personal data”;

Verify the phone number if it is not verified yet;

Fill in all the necessary information and make sure it is correct;

Back to the profile;

Click on “Personal Information;

Select “Confirm account”;

Send a scan of your chosen ID;

Make sure the information in your profile coincides with the information in the sent document.

Verification of documents takes no more than 24 hours, after which the account will be verified. Immediately after the verification, the user can withdraw his winnings and make a deposit over INR 7,500.

A Complete Guide to Bonuses and Offers at Parimatch

Parimatch is the most suitable option for new users, as this bookmaker offers not only sports betting, but also gambling, which is definitely a great solution for customers with broad interests. Below is a list of bonuses available at the Parimatch bookmaker office and tips on how to use them.

Parimatch Casino Bonus

A welcome bonus of 150% is offered to new players, which can be as high as Rs 105,000, which is an amazing opportunity for a fast start to a rich life. To get this bonus, you have to go through the registration process mentioned above and make the first deposit of less than INR 350. Unfortunately, the money earned in this way can only be used in the “Slots” section

Other Parimatch Casino Bonuses

Parimatch online casino offers plenty of offers for casinos but poker fans have not been spared – there is a nice bonus for them too

Cashback Bonus

Players are entitled to a 10% cashback bonus on their losses over the weekend with a real time cashback

Lucky 777 Bonus

A wonderful 40,000 INR bonus for a combination of three sevens at Parimatch Live Casino. To claim the bonus, simply send a screenshot titled “Lucky 777” to [email protected]

It should be mentioned that to participate in this promotion, your wager must be at least INR 2,000.

Parimatch +25% Bonus

A win-win promotion from Parimatch that you don’t have to do anything to take part in. You can receive a bonus of up to INR 14,000! All you need for this is a deposit of at least INR 1,400. However, you can only use this bonus in the Slots section and only 5 times.

Parimatch Support

Parimatch support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to answer any questions you may have. They will help you solve your problem quickly and courteously. You can get help from the Parimatch support team by emailing [email protected] or contacting +12314124865 (Whatsapp). You can also always ask a question in the online chat without leaving the Parimatch website. For the convenience of customers, the helpdesk is available in both Hindi and English languages.

FAQ

Is it necessary to install the Parimatch poker mobile app?

This is optional. You can use either the Parimatch website or the app as you wish

Is it possible to activate more than one welcome bonus at the same time?

No, you can only use one welcome bonus at Parimatch. If you want to get familiar with sports betting, it is better to use the appropriate bonus, the same goes for the casino.