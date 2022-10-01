PM Modi launches 5G services in India

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launch the 5g telephony services and inaugurated the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi on Saturday. Modi during the event said that although the summit was global, the thought process and voice behind it was definitely local.

During his address at the event, the Prime Minister said, “With 2G, 3G and 4G, India was dependent on other nations. However, with 5G, India has set the global standard in telecom technology.”

India got 5G mobile services almost five years after the country took its first steps towards the launch of the next generation of mobile telephony.

The 5G coverage will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035.