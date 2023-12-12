Sensex ends 380 pts lower, Nifty settles below 21,000

Benchmark share indices snapped a two-day winning streak to end lower on Tuesday.

Sensex closed at 69,551.03, down 377.50 points and Nifty settled 0.46% lower at 20,901.

Markets had opened higher tracking global cues earlier in the day but they lost momentum later in the day.

Ultratech, Axis bank were the major gainers, while Sun Pharma, Maruti, and Coal India were the major laggards.

Smalcaps and midcaps also came under pressure, in line with the benchmark indices.

Most sectors, barring metal and media, ended with losses