TNI Bureau: Bhadrak Municipal Chairperson Gulmaki Dalawzi Habib, joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal on Tuesday.

She was welcomed into the party fold by 5T Chairman VK Pandian and senior BJD leaders.

Gulmaki was the first Muslim woman helming the top post of any municipality in Odisha.

The 31-year-old Independent candidate Habib had defeated the candidates of three major political parties – the ruling BJD, BJP and Congress in 2022 polls.