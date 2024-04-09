Water Crisis: Bhartruhari slams Odisha Govt  

TNI Bureau: Cuttack MP and senior BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab has slammed the BJD government in Odisha over the water crises in the State alleging that the people of Odisha are deprived of getting pure drinking water due to the negligence of the state government.

While addressing a presser today, Mahtab alleged that a report of the Central Water Commission has revealed that four rivers have completely dried up in South Odisha.

He claimed that while the water of Mahanadi river has now become unfit for drinking, the water level is decreasing in the rivers and canals of every district of Odisha due to which the agriculture has been affected. Besides, amid the scorching heatwave conditions the animals the animals are desperate for water, he added.

The saffron leader further said that apart from Hirakud, two reservoirs have been built in Mahanadi river river bed, however, the water level has decreased to a great extent.

“The first priority of man is drinking water, the second priority is water for land, and the third is water for industry. But the state government is giving priority to supply water to industries. Despite being in power for 24 years, the Naveen government has failed in the water conservation system and has failed to build a small water reservoir in the state,” the MP alleged.

“The Modi government is providing adequate financial assistance to the people of Odisha through the scheme “Jal Jeevan Mission (Har Ghar Jal)” for clean, pure drinking water. Modi has given more than Rs 10,000 crore in 5 years to provide clean drinking water to every house in Odisha. But the CAG report says that only Rs 824 crore have been spent by the state government. As a result, 24 lakh families in Odisha’s rural areas and 31 percent in urban areas are not getting pure drinking water.” he added.

Mahtab also alleged that the people of Cuttack district are living near the Mahanadi river but are suffering to get drinking water as the water of the river has not yet been properly utilized for the benefit of the people.

“Kuakhai river, Daya River, Mahanadi Kathajodi and Mahanidi are considered as the lifeline of Bhubaneswar and the 100-year-old city of Cuttack. However, garbage and dead bodies are being dumped, he alleged adding that it is better not to talk about Brahmani river water in Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi etc. districts. But the corrupt state government is completely ineffective in protecting the river,” the Cuttack MP said.

If the BJP government is formed in Odisha, the problem of drinking water will be solved on a priority basis, he assured.