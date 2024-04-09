Massive Protests erupt against Ganeswar Behera in Kendrapada

TNI Bureau: Ever since he joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday, former legislator Ganeswar Behera has started to face massive protest from the party workers.

Today too, several party leaders and workers staged protests at different places of Kendrapara, and urged the party president not to field him from the Kendrapara Assembly seat in the upcoming election.

The protesters claimed that while there are several deserving and heavy weight leaders in the ruling party, why should an imported leader be named as party candidate from Kendrapara assembly segment.

They claimed that they have been tirelessly working for the party over the years but now importantce is being given to the imported candidates.

It is to be noted here that BJD is yet to field its candidate for the seat and it is speculated that Ganeswar is likely to get the nod.

Kendrapara Assembly seat is now represented by Sashibhusan Behera.