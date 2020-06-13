Beijing under Lockdown

By Sharmishtha Sahu: Lockdown has been imposed in parts of Beijing following a spike in Coronavirus cases. A total of 45 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed. All of them were asymptomatic.

The Xindafi meat and wholesale food market, one of the largest commercial fruits and vegetable centers of the capital, has now been shut down after all cases were traced back to this place.

People from over 10 districts are now under isolation after an upsurge of terror and anxiety fueled by resurgence of the dreadful virus.

Could this be the commencement of the next wave of coronavirus we all knew was coming?