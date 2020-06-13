English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

COVID-19 cases in Dharavi Slum crosses 2000 Mark

By Sagar Satapathy
Dharavi Coronavirus
TNI Bureau: Asia’s largest slum Dharavi in Mumbai has reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 positive cases so far. 29 new cases were reported on Friday, taking the number to 2,013.

Dharavi has also recorded 77 fatalities due to COVID-19. Active cases stand at 941. Mumbai has reported 55,451 +Ve cases so far while death toll in the city rises to 2,044.

While Dharavi had reported lower number of cases in the last few days, the positive cases surged in the last two days, triggering the panic button in the area. Dharavi, spread over 2.5 sq. km. area, has 6.5 lakh inhabitants.

