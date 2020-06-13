English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Shahid Afridi tests +Ve for Coronavirus

By Sagar Satapathy
Shahid Afridi Coronavirus Positive
TNI Bureau: Former Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi has been tested positive for Coronavirus. He confirmed the development in a tweet.

“I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m Covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery. Insha Allah,” tweets 45-year-old Shahid Afridi.

Pakistan had reported a record number of 6,397 COVID-19 +Ve cases and 107 deaths yesterday. Number of Corona cases in that country has gone up to 125,933 while death toll has risen to 2,463.

Sagar Satapathy
