Beautification of Tampara Lake underway in Ganjam

TNI Bureau: The Ganjam District Administration has shared the images of site beautification work undergoing at Tampara Lake near Chatrapur.
Tampara Lake is located at a distance of just 4 km from Chatrapur. It falls near the NH-5. The lake offers great avenues for water sports.
Tampara Lake is surrounded by cashew plantations.
The Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) had announced a Rs 8 crore facelift plan for Tampara Lake in January 2020, but work got delayed due to Coronavirus Pandemic.
Tampra lake Ganjam.. site beautification work is in full swing @CMO_Odisha @odisha_tourism @HUDDeptOdisha pic.twitter.com/ik7gQhk8lL
— Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) October 14, 2020
