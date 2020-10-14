Beautification of Tampara Lake underway in Ganjam

TNI Bureau: The Ganjam District Administration has shared the images of site beautification work undergoing at Tampara Lake near Chatrapur.

Tampara Lake is located at a distance of just 4 km from Chatrapur. It falls near the NH-5. The lake offers great avenues for water sports.

Tampara Lake is surrounded by cashew plantations.

The Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) had announced a Rs 8 crore facelift plan for Tampara Lake in January 2020, but work got delayed due to Coronavirus Pandemic.