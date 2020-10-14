KISS Foundation extends helping hand to Malkangiri Boys

TNI Bureau: The KISS Foundation has extended a helping hand to two hapless brothers of Telgabeda village under Jianga panchayat in Mathili block of Malkangiri district.

The elder brother, who was sold by the parents, was rescued by an Anganwadi worker, Jayanti Khara who provided him the necessary care after learning about his situation.

The younger sibling was rescued from Siraguda village where he was engaged as a goat tender.

After knowing about the plight of the two siblings from the media, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KISS Foundation came forward to help them.

He contacted them through his representatives and assured them that they would be admitted to Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), where they would receive free education.

As per Dr. Samanta’s request, KISS Foundation will also provide Rs. 2000 per month to them to meet their day-to-day expenses.