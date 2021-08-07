Bajrang Punia wins Bronze; India’s 6th Medal at Tokyo Olympics

TNI Bureau: India wrestler Bajrang Punia won Bronze medal in men’s freestyle 65kg wrestling event by defeating Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov (8-0) at Tokyo Olympics.

Punia won the sixth medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics this year and the fourth bronze for the nation.

India has won Two Silver medals and Three bronze medals so far while equalling their best performance of 6 medals at London 2012.

Bajrang Punia earlier lost to Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev in men’s freestyle 65kg wrestling semifinal match at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday.