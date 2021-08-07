J&J Single Dose Covid Vaccine approved for Emergency Use in India

TNI Bureau: The single-dose Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson became the fifth vaccination to be approved by the Indian government.



Mansuk Mandaviya, the Minister of Health, has tweeted. “India expands its vaccine basket!Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines.This will further boost our nation’s collective fight against #COVID19 on Friday said it has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Janssen to the Government of India.”



Johnson & Johnson sought for an Emergency Use Authorization in India for their single-dose Covid vaccination on August 5. In clinical studies, the US pharmaceutical giant says that its vaccine was 85 percent successful in avoiding the medical condition. In addition, the vaccination provided protection against the Delta variation and other developing variants.



Biological E will also be a key component of Johnson & Johnson’s worldwide supply chain network, according to the company. The US FDA approved Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in February 2021.



