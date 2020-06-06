Bagchi returns with COVID-19 Press Briefing

TNI Bureau: Putting all rumours and speculations into rest, Odisha Government’s COVID-19 Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi resumed his regular press briefing after a long gap.

The development came a day after he and his wife and ‘Mo School’ Chairperson Susmita Bagchi donated Rs 2.5 crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) towards COVID-19 fight in Balangir District, linked to their childhood memories.

While praising Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb for his self-regulatory move in view of Coronavirus Outbreak, Bagchi urged everyone to remain very alert and careful during the month of June, which is crucial to Odisha’s fight against Corona.

He also rubbished the rumours on bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha yesterday, saying “as the COVID war is stretched further, normalcy in Department functioning has to be restored & some officers had to go back to their original postings”.

New Warriors are needed as some officers have been working relentlessly without a break and got overburdened, he added. Bagchi requested everyone not to spread rumours.