OMFED provides Home Delivery of Milk & Milk Products during Weekend Shutdown

TNI Bureau: In the wake of weekend Shutdown in June, the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) has begun home delivery of milk and dairy products in 11 cities where State Government has ordered the weekend shutdown.

The customers can place order between 8 am and 11 am. The products will be delivered by 6 pm same day.

The minimum order for milk and milk products should be Rs 150 per billing and the delivery charge is Rs 30 per order.

Odisha Government has imposed a Shutdown on weekends in various districts such as Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khorda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir for the month of June with relaxation only for emergency and public services.