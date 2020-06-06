Odisha Govt plans to introduce River Cruise service to boost Tourism

TNI Bureau: Odisha, the soul of incredible India has tremendous potential in tourism sector. To unlock the potential, Odisha Govt is planning to develop day cruises at selected water bodies, river(s) and lake(s) of the State with private sector participation.

The Department of Tourism has invited proposals from prospective applicants for organising day cruises. The cruise service would be available at the Chilika lake, Mahanadi, Bhitarkanika, Satkosia Gorge and Hirakud in Odisha.

Odisha has a long coast line measuring approximately 482 km, five major rivers, reservoirs and water bodies including Chilika, the largest brackish water lake of Asia. All these water bodies possess tremendous tourism potential.