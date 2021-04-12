Bagchi couple donates Rs 340 Crores for Cancer and Palliative Care Centres in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi and Chairperson Mo School Abhiyan Susmita Bagchi will donate 340 crores for setting up of world class cancer care centre and palliative care centre in Bhubaneswar.

In this regard, Odisha Cabinet today approved the proposal for establishment of a cancer hospital as Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (Rs 210 crore) at Bhubaneswar. Establishment of Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre (Rs 130 crore) in Bhubaneswar also gets cabinet nod.

Odisha Government will provide 20 acres of land free of cost for this purpose.

Total nine proposals get cabinet nod today.

Susmita & I will donate 340 crores to bring @karunashraya to set up a world class palliative care unit & @shankaracancer for a cutting-edge cancer hospital. Deeply grateful @CMO_Odisha for the shared vision & support. Odisha will soon emerge as a leading oncology player in India. — Subroto Bagchi (@skilledinodisha) April 12, 2021