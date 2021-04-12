Massive Covid Surge in Nabarangpur District

TNI Bureau: Nabarangpur, which had zero active cases justva few days ago, has witnessed a huge spike in Covid cases owing to Chhattisgarh link. The district is now placed at 12th spot in terms of Covid-19 cases.

In the last two days, Nabarangpur has reported 151 Covid-19 cases – 71 on April 10 and 80 on April 11. Number of Covid active cases in the district has gone up to 255 now.

While borders with Chhattisgarh have been sealed now and vehicle movement has been closed, a lot of damage has already been done. The Cops are on a strict vigil to enforce Covid-19 guidelines and keep a tab on activities in border areas.

Chhattisgarh is currently having worst-ever Covid wave. The State is witnessing 10,000+ Covid cases everyday. Active cases in the State has gone up to 90,277 – 2nd after Maharashtra. Death Toll stands at 4899.

Chhattisgarh had reported 10521 new cases of Coronavirus and 122 deaths yesterday.