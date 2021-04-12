101 Covid-19 Cases detected in Emami Paper Mill Colony in Balasore

TNI Bureau: A colony of Emami Paper Mills in Balasore district has been declared as a micro-containment zone on Monday after 101 employees were found positive for Covid-19.

A total of 158 Covid-19 cases were reported from Balasore in the last 24 hours, of which 101 are from Emami Paper Mills.

The Balasore CDMO, Dulalsen Jagdev informed that two other units of the paper mills from where no cases were detected will continue operations while one unit with positive cases will be sealed for a temporary period.