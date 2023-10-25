Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22, 2024

TNI Bureau: The famous Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 22, 2024 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inaugural function.

The matter came to the light after PM Modi informed about it on his X handle by sharing a photo of him with the functionaries of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, who had gone to invite him.

“I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion. Today is a day full of emotions. Recently the officials of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra had come to meet me at my residence. They invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of consecration of Shri Ram temple,” Modi said in the post in Hindi.

It is to be noted here that Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple on August 5, 2020 after the Supreme Court paved the way for its construction in a verdict in November 2019.