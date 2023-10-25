NCERT Panel recommends replacing India with Bharat in all School Textbooks

TNI Bureau: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) panel has recommended replacing the name India with “Bharat” in school textbooks.

The high-level committee for social sciences, constituted by the NCERT to revise the school curriculum, recommended today to replace India with Bharat in all textbooks of the school students.

According to committee’s chairperson CI Isaac, the seven-member high-level committee unanimously recommended to use word Bharat instead of India.

“The term India started being used commonly only after the establishment of the East India Company and the battle of Plassey in 1757,” Hindustan Times quoted Isaac as saying. On the other hand, the use of the term India dates back to more than 5,000 years, he added. In this backdrop, all the seven panel members decided to recommend the use of Bharat in textbooks for students in all classes, Isaac further noted.

Notably, the Article 1(1) of the Indian Constitution states that “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States”.

It is to be noted here that the NCERT panel’s recommendation came days after the invitations issued for the G20 presidential dinner in September said the event was hosted by the “President of Bharat.” This had protested by the opposition parties.