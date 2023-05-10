Axis-My India & Chanakya Exit Polls predict Big Win for Congress in Karnataka

Suman Rodrigues, Bengaluru: In the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections, exit polls suggest a comfortable victory for the Congress party. According to the India Today-Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya exit polls, Congress is projected to win around 120-140 seats, with a vote share of 42-43%. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to secure 62-92 seats and a vote share of 35-39%, while the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) is anticipated to win 12-25 seats with a vote share of 13-16%. Other parties are predicted to gain a combined vote share of 6%.

In regional breakdowns, Congress is projected to perform well in Bombay-Karnataka, Hyderabad-Karnataka, and Bangalore, winning a significant number of seats in each region. Meanwhile, BJP is expected to dominate in Coastal Karnataka, securing a majority of seats.

Today’s Chanakya, in addition to India Today-Axis My India, has predicted a substantial victory for Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections. Their exit polls indicate Congress with 120 seats, BJP with 92 seats, and JD(S) with 12 seats.

The exit polls indicate that corruption was a top concern for 40% of the voters, followed by candidate/party preference at 26%, development at 19%, local issues at 6%, and other factors at 4%.

Congress Falls Short of Magic Number 113 in Most Surveys, Hung Verdict Predicted

In the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP and Congress are in a tight race, aware of the importance of the outcome. The JD(S), led by HD Kumaraswamy, holds a significant position and could be the deciding factor, often seen as the potential kingmaker. Early exit polls suggest a possible hung verdict, with the JD(S) playing a pivotal role in government formation.

Exit polls from reputable agencies, including Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, Jan Ki Baat, P-MARQ, and Martize, have revealed early insights into the Karnataka Assembly election. The initial projections suggest that the Congress party has a clear chance of securing a majority, while some surveys indicate the possibility of a hung assembly.

The ABP CVoter Exit Poll suggests a hung assembly scenario in Karnataka as the Congress is predicted to fall short of a majority. The poll indicates that the BJP may secure 88-89 seats, while the Congress is anticipated to gain 99-109 seats. The JD(S) is projected to secure 21-26 seats.

The Asianet Suvarna-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll suggests a slight edge for the BJP, with expectations of them securing 94-117 seats. The Congress is predicted to win 91-106 seats, while the JD(S) is likely to remain a distant third with 14-24 seats.

Zee News-Matrize initially predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka, with Congress leading with 103-118 seats and BJP with 79-94 seats. However, an update shifted the dynamics, projecting BJP with around 114 seats and Congress with 86 seats. JD(S) was expected to secure 21 seats, with three going to other parties.

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat predicted the Congress to emerge as the single largest party in the Karnataka Assembly elections. Their projection suggests the BJP winning 88-98 seats, the Congress securing 99-109 seats, and the JD(S) gaining 21-26 seats.

At the same time, Republic’s P-Marq Exit Poll Predicts Hung Assembly in Karnataka Elections: Congress Projected to Secure 94-108 Seats, BJP Expected to Gain 85-100 Seats, and JD(S) Anticipated to Win 24-32 Seats. Other Parties Likely to Secure 2-6 Seats.