79.21% Voter Turnout recorded in Jharsuguda Bypolls

TNI Bureau: The Assembly Bypolls in Jharsuguda were by and large peaceful with 79.21% voter turnout – a new high. Due to the long queues, polling continued for long even after the scheduled hours. The polling percentage was 78.92% in 2019.

Braving the scorching heat and 42.9 degrees C temperature, people of Jharsuguda came in huge numbers to vote in the bypoll which is witnessing a triangular contest between Deepali Das (BJD), Tankadhar Tripathy (BJP) and Tarun Pandey (Congress).

Special arrangements were made by the district administration so that no inconvenience was caused to the voters. Special assistance was provided to the elderly persons and divyangs. Similarly, water and watermelon were offered to all voters.

Counting of votes for Jharsuguda Bypolls will take place on May 13.