ASHA – Hope of Millions

Insight Bureau: For the past two decades, a government program has provided basic health care at the doorstep across the vast territory. Women who trek through rough terrain and dense jungle to treat some of India’s most vulnerable women and children, for little money and sometimes at the cost of their own lives.

These women are neither doctors nor nurses, but they are being trained to fill the gap in health care in both rural and urban areas where such services previously did not exist. For years, its tasks have included the promotion of vaccinations and family planning as well as the treatment of underlying diseases.

During the deadly wave of the coronavirus pandemic, these women (also known as ASHA, certified social health activists) have been instrumental in saving the lives of thousands of coronavirus patients.

Despite the risks, health workers across the country monitored coronavirus patients, provided medicine kits, isolated patients and sometimes delivered food to those in quarantine. Their most critical roles were ensuring continued access to essential health services when hospitals ran out of beds and encouraging vaccination.

The country’s 1 million all-women ASHA recently bagged the prestigious award for their exceptional role in advancing global health, exhibiting leadership and dedication to regional health challenges.

ASHA was honored for its vital role in connecting the community with the health system and accessing primary health care services to the rural areas throughout the pandemic.

The workers of ASHA provided maternal care and immunization for children against vaccine-preventable diseases, community health care, treatment for hypertension and tuberculosis, and core areas of health promotion for nutrition, sanitation, and healthy living, said WHO in its official statement.

Praising all the achievers of the Global Health Leaders’ Award, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “At a time when the world is facing an unprecedented convergence of inequity, conflict, food insecurity, the climate crisis, and a pandemic, this award recognizes those who have made an outstanding contribution to protecting and promoting health around the world.”

The WHO Director-General also stated, “These awardees embody lifelong dedication, relentless advocacy, a commitment to equity, and selfless service of humanity.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is “delighted that the entire team of ASHA workers have been conferred the WHO Director-General’s Global Health Leaders’ Award”. He added, “Congratulations to all ASHA workers. They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination are admirable.”

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also commended the ASHA Workers as the frontline warriors. Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar hailed their efforts during the Covid battle. ASHA Karmis have remained at the forefront during the Covid Era.

ASHA – means 'hope' in Hindi. These health workers provide maternal care & immunization for children against vaccine-preventable diseases; community health care; treatment for hypertension & tuberculosis & core areas of health promotion for nutrition, sanitation & healthy living pic.twitter.com/uId27EqjO1 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 22, 2022

Delighted that the entire team of ASHA workers have been conferred the @WHO Director-General’s Global Health Leaders’ Award. Congratulations to all ASHA workers. They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination is admirable. https://t.co/o8VO283JQL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

Congratulate #ASHA workers on receiving @WHO Global Health Leaders Award-2022 for their crucial role in linking the community with the health system. They are country’s frontline warriors in every healthcare challenge we faced and work tirelessly to save precious lives. https://t.co/WnfqaqRZst — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 23, 2022