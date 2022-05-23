Evening News Insight – May 23, 2022

➡️ Heavy rainfall alert for districts of Odisha; Thunderstorm, lightning till May 26 issued IMD.

➡️ Former Bhubaneswar MP Shivaji Patnaik passes away; he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bhubaneswar in 1977, 1989 and 1991.

➡️ Former MP Sarat Pattanayak has been appointed as OPCC chief.

➡️ Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath halted amid heavy rain; IMD warns of thunderstorms

➡️ Union home minister Amit Shah visits ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’, building inaugurated by PM Modi in April this year as a tribute to all Prime Ministers.

➡️ BJP-led Centre bulldozing federal structure of India; interfering into state’s affairs using agencies: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at press meet.

➡️ Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Air releases first look of its aircraft; to launch commercial operations by July.

➡️ Union consumer affairs secretary has called a meeting of National Restaurant Association of India on the issue of restaurants including “service charge” in their bills and thereby collecting high amount as “default”

➡️ Made our democracy strong, resilient in last 8 years: PM Modi in Tokyo

➡️ UK brings in isolation measures to contain monkeypox spread.

➡️ Kazakhstan sees 2023 oil output up at over 90 million tonnes: Minister