Evening News Insight – May 23, 2022

➡️ Heavy rainfall alert for districts of Odisha; Thunderstorm, lightning till May 26 issued IMD.
➡️ Former Bhubaneswar MP Shivaji Patnaik passes away; he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bhubaneswar in 1977, 1989 and 1991.
➡️ Former MP Sarat Pattanayak has been appointed as OPCC chief.
➡️ Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath halted amid heavy rain; IMD warns of thunderstorms
➡️ Union home minister Amit Shah visits ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’, building inaugurated by PM Modi in April this year as a tribute to all Prime Ministers.
➡️ BJP-led Centre bulldozing federal structure of India; interfering into state’s affairs using agencies: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at press meet.
➡️ Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Air releases first look of its aircraft; to launch commercial operations by July.
➡️ Union consumer affairs secretary has called a meeting of National Restaurant Association of India on the issue of restaurants including “service charge” in their bills and thereby collecting high amount as “default”
➡️ Made our democracy strong, resilient in last 8 years: PM Modi in Tokyo
➡️ UK brings in isolation measures to contain monkeypox spread.
➡️ Kazakhstan sees 2023 oil output up at over 90 million tonnes: Minister
