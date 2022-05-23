Sensex falls 38 pts, Nifty ends at 16,215

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 38 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 54,289, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 51 points or 0.32 per cent down to settle at 16,215.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a weak note as Nifty Midcap 100 shed 0.35 per cent and small-cap slipped 0.80 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, JSW Steel was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 13.21 per cent to ₹ 547.75. Tata Steel, Divi’s Lab, ONGC and Hindalco were also among the laggards.

On the 30-share BSE index, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ITC. PowerGrid, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank), HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, SBI and Bharti Airtel were among the top losers.

In contrast, M&M, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, L&T, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, Nestle India, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Dr Reddy’s and NTPC settled in the green.