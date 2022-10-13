Archana Nag Case: Media Reports name Politicians

TNI Bureau: Some Newspapers and TV channels of Odisha have come up with serious allegations against some top and influential politicians while some remain unnamed. Let’s take a look at those allegations:

🔴 The Prameya Daily has reported that former Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra had gifted a top global brand LV Bag worth Rs 3.5 lakh to Archana Nag. Archana had reportedly taken a selfie and thanked Captain.

🔴 The paper also reported that some female students were also lured into Archana’s sex racket.

🔴 Prameya further reported that financial transactions of more than Rs 5 crore had taken place in the last 6 months in the bank accounts of Archana Nag. The data has been collected by the police from RBI.

🔴 The Nirbhaya Daily has reported that former Minister Pratap Jena had arranged 50 VIP passes for an international match at Barabati Stadium. She had distributed those passes among her friends and well wishers as well as many Ollywood actresses.

🔴 Sambad Daily has reported how Archana had filed a case against veteran BJP leader KV Singhdeo in November 2020, but later retracted leading to the closure of the case.

🔴 Some other media houses have reported that Odisha Minister Pratap Deb has been in close contact with Archana Nag.

🔴 Reports suggest that a veteran politician who has been influential in Odisha Politics over the decades, was trapped by Archana. He reportedly paid crores of rupees to her.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔴 Name of a former Union Minister and Hotelier is also doing the rounds with his photo with Archana. One top jewellery house owner is also said to be in the honey trap.

🔴 Some other leaders whose photos with Archana are being circulated in media and social media, include Minister Jagannath Saraka, Congress leader Kailash Kulesika and many more.

🔴 A leading TV channel reported that at least 18 MLAs including 3 Ministers were in the trap of Archana Nag.

🔴 Apart from politicians, names of leading businessmen, jewellery shop owners, officers etc are also said to be in Archana’s trap.

Interestingly, despite being in the news and discussions on social media, none of the above people have rejected the allegations. They have not issued any clarifications either. Skeletons may tumble out of the closet if financial transactions are probed by the EOW, ED or Income Tax Department.

Also Read:

100-Word Edit: Politicians at Her Feet

Archana Nag & KV Singhdeo Controversy