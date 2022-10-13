TNI News Headlines – October 13, 2022

🔹59 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325440.
🔹Free testing facility available at Acharya Harihar Cancer and Research Institute from today.
🔹Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated PET-CT Scan facility at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer in Cuttack.
🔹The 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships will be held from 13th October to 16th October 2022 in Kuwait; Odisha’s Sabita Toppo is selected to participate in the 100m hurdles and also as a reserve for the 100m medley relay categories for the Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022, Kuwait.
🔹Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran meets Odisha CM at his residence.
🔹Stray dog mauls 3-yr-old girl to death while playing in Balipata village of Bolangir.
🔹Bazaar Kolkata in Cuttack sealed over illegal parking, tax rule.
🔹Army Dog ‘Zoom’ who helped kill 2 Terrorists in Kashmir dies of injuries.
🔹Karnataka hijab ban: Supreme Court delivers split verdict, matter to be placed before CJI Lalit,
🔹Team Thackeray writes to Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging ‘Bias’ in deciding Party Name, Symbol.
🔹ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.
🔹Conditions are favouring for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from northwest and central parts of India in 2-3 days: India Meteorological Department (IMD).
🔹Delhi to Chandigarh in 3 hours! PM Narendra Modi launched the Vande Bharat Express train from Himachal Pradesh’s Una today.
🔹Women’s Asia Cup: Sri Lanka to face India in final after edging Pakistan by one run.
🔹Women’s IPL set to start as five-team tournament in March next year.
🔹18 flood survivors, including 8 children and 9 women, died when an air-conditioned bus they were travelling in caught fire.
🔹NASA eyes November 14 as launch date for Artemis I Moon mission.
