TNI News Headlines – October 13, 2022

🔹 59 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325440.

🔹 Free testing facility available at Acharya Harihar Cancer and Research Institute from today.

🔹 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated PET-CT Sc an facility at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer in Cuttack.

🔹The 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships will be held from 13th October to 16th October 2022 in Kuwait; Odisha’s Sabita Toppo is selected to participate in the 100m hurdles and also as a reserve for the 100m medley relay categories for the Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022, Kuwait.

🔹 Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran meets Odisha CM at his residence.

🔹 Stray dog mauls 3-yr-old girl to death while playing in Balipata village of Bolangir.

🔹 Bazaar Kolkata in Cuttack sealed over illegal parking, tax rule.

🔹 Army Dog ‘Zoom’ who helped kill 2 Terrorists in Kashmir dies of injuries.

🔹 Karnataka hijab ban: Supreme Court delivers split verdict, matter to be placed before CJI Lalit,

🔹 Team Thackeray writes to Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging ‘Bias’ in deciding Party Name, Symbol.

🔹 ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

🔹 Conditions are favouring for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from northwest and central parts of India in 2-3 days: India Meteorological Department (IMD).

🔹 Delhi to Chandigarh in 3 hours! PM Narendra Modi launched the Vande Bharat Express train from Himachal Pradesh’s Una today.

🔹 Women’s Asia Cup: Sri Lanka to face India in final after edging Pakistan by one run.

🔹 Women’s IPL set to start as five-team tournament in March next year.

🔹 18 flood survivors, including 8 children and 9 women, died when an air-conditioned bus they were travelling in caught fire.