Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India to set up Integrated Steel Plant in Kendrapara

Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India

By Sagarika Satapathy
Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India to set up Integrated Steel Plant in Kendrapara Dist
188

TNI Bureau:  Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India, a joint venture of Arcelor Mittal and Nippon Steel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Odisha Government for setting up of a 12 Millon ton Integrated Steel Plant in Kendrapada district with an investment of 50000 crores.

The MoU was signed in presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, L N Mittal at the new convention centre of Lokaseva Bhavan on Thursday.

Related Posts

Mayurbhanj Forest Fire: Union Ministers intervene

No VSSUT Students are Covid-19 Positive: Govt

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India to set up Integrated Steel Plant in Kendrapara DistEarlier, Arcelor Mittal had backed out of its Keonjhar project after seven years in 2013 citing land hurdle.

The project was delayed due to agitation by the displaced families claiming that most of the land was fertile, irrigated agricultural land.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.