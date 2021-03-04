TNI Evening News Headlines – March 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Government inks MoU with Arcelor Mittal, company to invest Rs 50,000 cr to set up steel plant.

➡️ 71 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 334838.

➡️ Sand mafia attempt to murder RI at Ambolia, Jaleswar; RI admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

➡️ Bhubaneswar and Talcher emerge hottest in Odisha today with a maximum temperature of 38.3 degree Celsius.

➡️ Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal takes first dose of Covid 19 vaccine at Raj Bhavan hospital.

➡️ Filling station dispensing ‘Adulterated Fuel’ sealed by Police in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Police manages to trace 160 missing Children in Special Drive.

➡️ Not Just Similipal, 394 More Forests Are Burning In Odisha Since Past 3 Days.

➡️ French delegation led by Ambassador of France in India, Emmanuel Lenain meets Odisha Minister Captain DS Mishra and senior officials from GoO today and discussed potential partnerships on Blue Economy, Tourism, Renewable energy and Smart city management.

➡️ School, colleges and Universities across Odisha to remain closed tomorrow (5 March 2021) on account of Panchayati Raj Divas.

➡️ MLA and BJD vice president Soumya Ranjan Patnaik says that actually women sarpanchs’ husbands are enjoying powers of sarpanch in Odisha.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Launches Pension Scheme For its Employees.

➡️ No ‘Jagara Jatra’ (Maha Shivaratri celebrations) at famous Dhabaleswara Peetha in Cuttack district this year due to Covid pandemic.

➡️ Bhubaneswar ranked 2nd in Ease of Living Index.

India News

➡️ UPSC Civil Services Prelim Examinations 2021 Date announced & IFS Exam 2021 notification released.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 8,998 new COVID-19 cases & 60 deaths today.

➡️ Haryana court grants bail to labour activist Shiv Kumar in all 3 cases.

➡️ Taapsee’s endorsement deals & signing amount under scanner.

➡️ Several trade unions in Andhra Pradesh have called for a state-wide shutdown tomorrow over privatisation of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam.

➡️ Shiv Sena out of Bengal Polls but will support Mamata Banerjee, TMC.

➡️ Uttarakhand Government presents Rs 57,400 crore budget for 2021-22 in assembly.

➡️ Made in India COVID 19 vaccines reach Canada.

➡️ Sreedharan announced BJP’s CM candidate in Kerala.

➡️ India to expand cooperation with Italy for earth observation, space science, robotic and human exploration: ISRO.

➡️ RailTel launches prepaid Wi-Fi service in 4,000 stations, first 30 mins free: Check plans, validity.

➡️ IndiGo to start flights from Bareilly to Mumbai and Bengaluru from April 29 onwards.

World News

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit East of North Island, New Zealand today at 06:57 (IST): National Centre for Seismology.

➡️ UN General Assembly today unanimously adopted resolution initiated by India with Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia & Senegal to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

➡️ Gunmen kill 7 workers, bomb kills doctor: Afghan official.

➡️ Wipro to buy UK-based consultancy Capco for $1.45bn.

➡️ Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses nation after Senate election debacle.

➡️ WhatsApp introduces video calling from Desktop.