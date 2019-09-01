Anubhav shocked to see Healthcare Facilities at Pattamundai Hospital 

TNI Bureau: Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty, who made a surprise visit to the Govt Hospital in Pattamundai, was shocked to see the healthcare facilities.

Anubhav took to Twitter late last night, expressing shock and dismay at the State of affairs in Government Hospitals.

“Inadequate patient care, lack of clean bedsheets & hygiene, doctors’ absence & shortage – there is a lot that needs to improve. I witnessed several cases that troubled me, definitely NOT the way healthcare is expected to be delivered”, he tweeted.

“Healthcare is a high priority of our CM & his mandate to connect with root level makes sense. Will continue to visit more hospitals. With support of @Naveen_Odisha Sir & Health Minister @nabadasjsg, I intend to form a team of volunteers for ground review of more hospitals,” he added.