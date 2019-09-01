Anubhav shocked to see Healthcare Facilities at Pattamundai Hospital 

“Healthcare is a high priority of our CM & his mandate to connect with root level makes sense. Will continue to visit more hospitals. With support of @Naveen_Odisha Sir & Health Minister @nabadasjsg, I intend to form a team of volunteers for ground review of more hospitals,” he added.
My unscheduled visit to Pattamundai hospital opened my eyes to several deficiencies. Inspired by and following the briefing of our CM @Naveen_Odisha Sir to work for the betterment of our people, I have been trying my best to implement the #5TsMantra. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/IZLh15D2cP
— Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) August 31, 2019
Comments are closed.