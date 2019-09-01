Free Sanitary Napkin Distribution Drive by Aaradhya Charitable Trust in Puri Dist

TNI Bureau: Aaradhya Charitable Trust (ACT), a Bhubaneswar based registered voluntary organization distributed 2,000 packets of Sanitary Napkins free of cost among rural adolescent girls and women at Renghalo village in Fani affected areas of Nimapara Block in Puri District on Sunday i.e. on 1st September, 2019 to promote menstrual hygiene among women of rural areas.

Around 500 girls and women from Renghalo and Badamachhapur participated in the programme and received sanitary napkins. The programme was organized at Renghalo High School premises.

Mangaging Trustee of Aaradhya Charitable Trust, Sagarika Satapathy, Trustee Suman Mahanta and Susmita Pradhan, General Secretary of Rural Welfare Institue of Nimapara Prabhakar Nanda, Chairperson Rebati Mahapatra and other members of the Trust including Manorama Swain and Kishor Gouda were present on the occasion.

AARADHYA CHARITABLE TRUST have plan to distribute 10,000 sanitary napkins free of cost to girls and women in rural areas and slums in the coming days.

Aaradhya Charitable Trust works on education, health and skill development. The Trust is running a free coaching centre at Jharigam and a free computer centre at Belagan in Nabarangpur district. Besides, it provides relief to the victims of natural disasters at time of need.