Annual Odia Magazine ‘Utkal Gauraba’ unveiled in Delhi

TNI Bureau: The Odia Cultural and Welfare Association (OCWA) released the 18th edition of the annual Odia magazine ‘Utkal Gauraba’ at the Muktadhara Auditorium in Central Delhi. Former Ambassador and Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Amarendra Khatua was the chief guest. He launched the magazine and initiated the cultural program in the presence of Prabasi Odias.

The President of the organization, Bijay Mohanty, Vice President, Dr. Sanant Sahu and Prakash Prusty along with the esteemed guest participated in the lighting of the lamp.

Following this, Diti Ray (host for the evening) started off the program with Sandipta Raut (Coordinator) briefing on the details of the organization.

On this occasion, all the writers of ‘Utkal Gauraba’ from Delhi/NCR were felicitated by the association.

Disciples of Guru Sremanta Mishra gave beautiful Odissi and Sambalpuri performances. Young artist, Abhipsa Dash sang Odia bhajans and gave a mesmerizing Odissi performance. The cultural program was well appreciated by all the guests and attendees.

The launch of the magazine was conducted smoothly due to the tireless efforts of the members of the organization Prakash Prusty (Secretary), Banoj Pradhan (Secretary), Ajay Mohanty (Chief Coordinator), Bimal Prasad Samal (Convenor), Pradeepta Bhuyan (Coordinator), Hruday Ranjan Bhuyan (Coordinator) and Prashant Das (Treasurer).