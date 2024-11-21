TNI Morning News Headlines – November 21, 2024

➡️Orissa High Court summons Principal Chief Conservation of Forest (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda on Sambalpur elephant deaths.
➡️Food safety team of Cuttack Municipal Corporation examines food quality at different stalls at Bali Jatra.
➡️Maoist killed, jawan injured in gunfight with security forces at Jinadalguda area in MV-79 in Malkangiri district near Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.
➡️Civil Supplies Officer Suresh Kumar Panigrahi possessing 19 plots arrested by Odisha Vigilance in DA case.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Preparations underway ahead of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.
➡️Air quality in Delhi improves from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’, citizens complain of deteriorating health.
➡️NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban and Kishtwar in connection with a case involving terrorist infiltration.
➡️Delhi court orders attachment of Bikaner House
➡️Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi the highest national award of Guyana, “The Order of Excellence”, for his visionary statesmanship. India, Guyana ink 10 pacts; resolve to expand ties in diverse areas.
➡️President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica for conferring the ‘Dominica Award of Honour’ upon PM Modi.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus at Vientiane, Lao PDR.
➡️The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kick-started in Panaji, Goa.
➡️US prosecutors charge Gautam Adani and others in alleged Solar Energy contract bribery case. 7 other Executives including his nephew Sagar Adani also indicted. Adani Group Stocks continue to crash.
