Angkita Dutta Expelled From Congress for Six Years

TNI Bureau: Congress party President Mallikarjun Kharge has expelled former president of Assam Pradesh Youth Congres Dr Angkita Dutta from the party for six years.

According to a notification of Tariq Anwar, the general secretary of Congress, Angkita Dutta has been expelled from the primary membership of the party for her anti-party activities.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) had issued a showcause notice to Dutta who levelled a series of allegations against national president of the Congress Youth Wing Srinivas BV accusing him of harassing and discriminating with her.

On the other hand, Srinivas BV sent a defamation notice to Angkita Dutta for leveling the allegations against him.