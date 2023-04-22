Veer Jawan Debasish Biswal’s Mortal Remains reach Odisha

TNI Bureau: The mortal remains of Odia Army jawan Debashish Biswal, who received martyrdom in terrorist attack in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, arrived in Odisha this morning.

A guard of honour was given to the Veer Jawan at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar upon arrival.

Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal, senior Army officials, Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi, political leaders and many others paid tributes to the slain jawan.

Later, Biswal’s body was taken to his native Alagum village at Satybadi in Puri in a procession.

The last rites of the jawan will be conducted at Khandayat Sahi crematorium, said sources.

It is to be noted here that Biswal was among the five army personnel who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. He is survived by his wife and a 4-month-old baby.