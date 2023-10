Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Full List of Cancelled & Rescheduled Trains

TNI Bureau: The East Coast Railways has cancelled several trains and even rescheduled some due to the train mishap that took place in Andhra Pradesh last evening.

At least 13 people were killed while over 50 passengers were injured due to the train mishap that occurred between Alamanda and Kantakapalli stations on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

Trains Cancelled::

1. The train No. 22819 Bhubaneswar- Visakhapatnam Intercity express leaving Bhubaneswar on 30.10.2023 is cancelled.

2. The train No. 22820 Visakhapatnam- Bhubaneswar Intercity express leaving Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023 is cancelled.

3. The train No. 07470 Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023 will be cancelled.

4. The train No. 07471 Palasa-Visakhapatnam passenger leaving Palasa on 30.10.2023 will be cancelled.

5. The train No. 08583 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati leaving Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023 will be cancelled.

6. The train No. 08584 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam express leaving Tirupati on 31.10.2023 will be cancelled.

7. The train No. 18525 Brahmapur- Visakhapatnam express leaving Brahmapur on 30.10.2023 will be cancelled.

8. The train No. 18526 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur express leaving Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023 will be cancelled.

Rescheduling of Train: Train No:

1. The train No.12842 MGR Chennai Central- Shalimar Coromandel Express Scheduled to leave MGR Chennai Central at 07.00 hrs of 30.10.2023 is rescheduled to leave MGR Chennai Central at 09.30 hrs of 30.10.2023.

2. Train No:13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Bokaro Express Scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 06.00 Hrs of 30.10.2023 is rescheduled to leave Alppuzha at 09.00 hrs of 30.10.2023.