Death Toll in Andhra Pradesh Train Tragedy rises to 13, Ex-gratia Announced

TNI Bureau: The death toll in train mishap that occurred between Alamanda and Kantakapalli stations on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border yesterday evening rose to 13, informed Vizianagaram SP Deepika.

Earlier, while speaking to the media persons, the ECoR CPRO Biswajit Sahu said that as of now 11 people including the loco pilot and guard have been killed and over 50 persons injured in the mishap. Later, the cops put the toll at 13.

“The rescue operation is over now. We have arranged buses and trains for the stranded passengers. A total of 18 trains have been cancelled and 22 trains have been diverted. We are trying to clear the track by 4 pm today,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Railway has announced ex-gratia for deceased and injured persons. While Rs 10 Lakh was announced for the next kin of the deceased, Rs 2 Lakh for the grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries have been declared, informed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Likewise, the Central Government declared ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of deceased and Rs 50000 for the injured persons.

The AndhraPradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy also has announced Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased & Rs 2 lakhs for seriously injured from AP and Rs 2 lakh announced for the kin of deceased from other states and Rs 50k for the injured.

The train derailment of Passenger Train took place between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Railway Section of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway Zone. 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train and 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special got involved in this mishap.