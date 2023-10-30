Odia Wikimedians User Group Celebrates 11th Birthday of Wikidata

TNI Bureau: The Odia Wikimedians User Group celebrated the 11th Birthday of Wikidataa, sister project of Wikimedia Foundation, that was founded in 2012, in Bhubaneswar.

The Wikidata was founded in 2012 with the aim to connect all the Wikimedia projects and the primary focus was to develop a machine and human understandable database with free knowledge.

The members of Odia Wikipedia like Chinmayee Mishra, Aliva Sahoo, Gyana Ranjan Sahoo, Sailesh Patnaik and Sangram Keshari Senapati were present in this celebration organized by the User Group at the Utkal Kanika Galleria in Kalpana Square.

“We, the Odia Wikimedians are associated with Wikidata since the beginning and one of our admins, Mrutyunjay Kar has done an wonderful job not for the Odia or Odisha related topics, but for other Indic languages.

With an edit count of more than 200K on Wikidata Kar has created a number of dashboards for Odia, English and some other language Indic Wikipedia. It is an opportunity to celebrate the Journey of 11 years.” added by Gyana Ranjan Sahoo, an Admin of Odia Wikipedia.

Another member Aliva Sahoo has added, “I am editing on Wikidata since 2017 and even I have completed #100wikidays on Wikidata along with Odia Wikipedia and Odia Wikisource. This is a pleasure to meet the fellow contributors and celebrating a happy moment here.”

Apart from celebrating the birthday of Wikidata, the User Group also covey their gratitude to Chinmayee Mishra for successfully organizing an international event, “WikiWomenCamp 2023” in India with the fellow women contributors.

Sailesh Patnaik, a volunteer to Odia Wikipedia who is currently working with the Wikimedia Foundation added, “I have seen the community since 2012 from the beginning phase to achieving a lot. Volunteers like Gapu Bhai (Sangram Keshari Senapati) has done a magnificent job on Wikidata with more than 400K edits and his recent works to adding Odia music albums, Jatra Party, Jatra actors, plays to Wikidata would bring a huge movement to Odia Wikipedia in future days. Though we couldn’t organize a big event, but this small meetup with the birthday celebration would definitely inspire others to join the Wikimedia Movement.”