Heatwave: All Schools in Odisha to remain closed from tomorrow till April 16

Due to the prevailing heat wave across the State, all Government, Private schools and Anganwadis centres in Odisha will remain closed for five days till April 16, starting tomorrow, directed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

On arrival from Japan visit this evening the Chief Minister immediately took review meeting with senior officers on current heat wave condition and various health related facilities.

Shri Patnaik also advised the administration to keep in touch with various professional Met Agencies to collect information about Monsoon and prepare advanced plannning accordingly.

The CM was briefed about the current Covid scenario in the country in general and Odisha in particular.

It is to be noted here that as many as nine places in Odisha recorded 40 degree Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district was the hottest place in the State by recording maximum temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius today followed by Jharsuguda 41.2 degree Celsius.