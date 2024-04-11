AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar commemorates World Pariknsons Day

AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar observed World Parkinson’s Day 2024, to increase awareness about Pariknson’s diseases. World Parkinson’s Day is an opportunity to come together as a community and make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by this challenging condition. Through education, early detection and comprehensive support, we can empower individuals living with Pariknson’s Disease and their families to lead fulfilling lives.

The event was graced by a distinguished team of Neurosurgeon & Neuro Medicine like Dr. L. D. Padhi, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Dr. Pradyut Ranjan Bhuyan Senior Consultant Neurologist, Dr. Aakash Agarwal, a Consultant Neurologist and the Neurosurgeon like Dr Amit Jaswal-SENIOR CONSULTANT & DIRECTOR along with our dedicated Administrative & Nursing staff. The gathering included residents from the surrounding community who came together to support this essential cause.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

AMRI Neuro Team spoke about various aspect of the Pariknson’s diseases like Symptoms, Diagnosis & treatments. The team of expert doctors apprised people about the disease, its symptoms, medical treatment Doctors aim to create awareness about the treatment process called deep brain stimulation (DBS). DBS implantations use advanced brain-sensing technology to bring back the patient from Pariknson’s to normal life.

Dr saktimaya Mohapatra, Hospital Director AMRI Hospitals expressed the gratitude and encouraged the family members of Pariknson’s patient and praised the Neuro Team for their dedication to the society.

Vote of Thanks was given by Dr. Sidhartha Mishra, the Medical Superintendent, AMRI Hospitals advised to carry the knowledge and inspiration gained from the event into their daily lives.